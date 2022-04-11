Andhra Pradesh: RK Roja quits movies and Jabardasth show amid inducting into the cabinet

Nagari MLA RK Roja has made it clear that she will remain loyal to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy forever. Speaking to the media after securing a place in the new cabinet, RK Roja said that the recognition given by CM Jagan will never be forgotten. MLA Roja once again reminded us that Chandrababu Naidu was not allowed to enter the assembly but Jagan Mohan Reddy has given her a chance to be an MLA twice and now a minister.



The minister said it is her good fortune to have a place as a woman minister in the women-biased cabinet. "It is my duty to do what CM Jagan says," she said. She recalled that she was misrepresented as the Iron Leg in politics by opposition parties and opined that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given her this massive opportunity.

RK Roja announced that she was giving up film shootings because she was a minister and made it clear that she will no longer be involved in TV and film shooting.