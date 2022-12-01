Andhra Pradesh: Rs 12,401-cr fee reimbursement released so far

Madanapalle(Annamayya dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 694 crore as fee reimbursement for the quarter, July-September 2022 benefitting 11.02 lakh students. The amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the mothers of students.

The day's disbursal takes the total amount released so far under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme to Rs 12,401crore which includes the arrears of Rs 1,778 crore kept pending by the previous TDP regime from the year 2017.

Addressing a huge public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the direct credit of fee reimbursement into the bank accounts of students' mothers will empower them to question the college managements on the quality of education provided to students.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that education is the best asset we could give to our children. This scheme was pioneered by the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and father of Jagan, Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy to ensure that the education becomes easily accessible to the children of economically weaker sections.

The Chief Minister said while the students faced a pathetic situation during the TDP rule as it kept pending an amount of Rs1,778 crore towards fee reimbursement for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19, he said the YSRCP Government has been striving hard to change the shape of educational sector by implementing Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Mudda and Nadu-Nedu programmes besides the Jagananna Vidya Deevena for which a whopping Rs 54,908 crore has been spent so far.

He said the government wants no student to be deprived of higher studies due to the financial crunch. Timely release of funds under the scheme has not only benefitted the students and their parents but even the colleges were benefitted, he added.

Asking people to judge his governance by using the yardstick of the welfare benefits they have received, he urged them not to believe the false propaganda unleashed by the TDP and its friendly media.