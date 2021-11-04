Andhra Pradesh: Rs.10 lakh Ex-gratia handed over to kin of girl murdered by lover in Vijayawada

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has rescued the family of a young woman who lost her life in a lover's attack. Nagabhushanam, a lover of Veeramalla Padda Jamalaiah and Asammala's daughter Chinnari of Srirampura of Reddigudem Mandal of Krishna district, was set ablaze by petrol at Vijayawada Hanumanpet in October last year and set on fire on the spot.



When the family situation of the young woman was brought to the notice of the Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, the CM ordered to support her in all possible ways. Meanwhile, MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad took the girl's parents to the CM's camp office on Wednesday.

The chief minister has consoled the family members and directed the authorities to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family and to provide an outsourcing job to the son. The authorities handed over Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.