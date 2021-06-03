Andhra Pradesh: Rs.10 lakh financial assistance provided to covid orphaned children in Gannavaram

The officials and YSRCP leaders on Wednesday handed over financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to two children who were orphaned after their mother died with Corona. Nageshwaramma of Kanumolu, Bapulapadu mandal, Krishna district, died recently with covid. Nageshwaramma's husband Ramesh died of a heart attack three years ago. With this, their two children Sai Ganesh and Nagaravali became orphans.

According to local YSRCP leaders, Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi spoke to officials and sanctioned financial assistance to the children. It is learned that CM YS Jagan has recently announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to help corona orphaned children.

The second wave of coronavirus has been taking severe toll on public leading to deaths of 100 members daily. It leaving some children orphaned. In this backdrop, government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to help those children providing financial assistance through fixed deposit of Rs.10 lakh.

On the other hand, the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, states 12,768 new cases out of 98.048 samples tested taking the total number of cases to 17,17,156 cases. The death toll has also increased and about 98 people have been dead on Wednesday taking the total deaths to 11,132 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 15,612 people recovering from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stand at 1,43,795 till date.