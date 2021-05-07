Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleges Naidu of false propaganda over N440K strain

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was incensed that Chandrababu Naidu was spreading false propaganda on the covid. The governments of Delhi and Odisha have already imposed restrictions on the travel of AP and Telangana people due to false propaganda over presence of new variant. He lamented that Chandrababu had created the absurd idea of ​​spreading the N440K strain and was acting for the sake of politics. He said it was not good to scare people and reiterated that the AP government was taking all possible measures for the containment of coronavirus building.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Sajjala recalled scientists comments who said N440 is not that dangerous. "CCMB,Central Biotechnologies have already made it clear that there is no danger with this strain," Sajjala said. He further criticised Chandrababu for spreading false propaganda and opined that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has the strength to face whatever he does. He said it is not appropriate to act in such a way as to intimidate the people for criticising the government like this. As the Leader of the opposition, Babu has to give advice to the government; it is not right to terrorize the people further," Reddy added.



Talking about the steps being taken by the government for the containment of the corona, he said all the departments in the AP are working in coordination and CM is writing letters to the Center from time to time asking for vaccine doses. "Does Chandrababu know who is in control of the vaccines? First we wrote letters to the Center asking for 25 lakh vaccines for AP and then for 60 lakh vaccines. If the center gives adequate doses, we will give it to everyone, " Sajjala said.

