Andhra Pradesh: Schools to resume today, YS Jagan to distribute Vidya Kanuka kits

The schools in Andhra Pradesh will resume on Tuesday after long summer vacation, and the students will be back to school. However, this time the academic year will be implemented in a new education system of six steps. To strengthen the education system, satellite foundation schools consisting of PP-1 and PP-2 will be started.



There will be satellite foundation, foundation, foundation plus, pre-high school, and high school plus schools. The education department has also issued instructions to the field level officials to shift the 3rd, 4th and 5th classes of the primary schools which have been merged so far to the nearby high schools and pre-high schools. On the other hand, the government will Implement Vidya Kanuka kits for the students on the first day of the opening of schools.

The education department has completed the arrangements. It will be given to the students studying in classes 1 to 10. In this, the government will provide three pairs of uniform cloth, shoes, socks, belt, school bag, textbooks, workbooks, and Oxford English Telugu dictionary. CM Jagan will start the program at Adoni Municipal High School of Kurnool district where the government has spent Rs. 931.02 crores.

The Education Department has taken up the School Readiness Program from June 28 for the commencement of schools. Besides cleaning every school, providing fresh water facility. it also conducted village visitation programs to attract children from neighbouring areas and villages into government schools.