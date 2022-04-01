Andhra Pradesh: Schools to run for half day from April 4 amid increase in temperatures

The temperatures have been increasing day by day and arecording higher than normal. With this, it is known that the Telangana government has started half day schools for the health of the students. The decision was made in view of the severity of the summer. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government has also issued a statement regarding the management of half day schools.

The government has taken a crucial decision considering the increase in heat waves. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that from April 4, schools will be function for half day. He said the decision was taken in view of the severity of the summer and the health of the students. Schools will be run from 7.30 am to 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, the public examinations for Tenth class will be held from April 27 while the intermediate exams from May 6.