Andhra Pradesh: SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh takes action against Panchayat Raj officials

The Andhra Pradesh panchayat election affair has taking several twists with SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar taking the crucial decisions against the officials. In the latest development, SEC has given yet another twist and issued directions for action against the two top officials.

He lamented that the 2021 voter list was not prepared due to the negligence of the authorities by which 3.61 lakh youth in the state lost their right to vote. He explained that the elections are being held with the 2019 voters list due to technical and legal difficulties.

The SEC ordered that the two officers failed to perform their duties and ordered that the violations of the rules should be recorded in the service records.

On the other hand the, a student named Akhila from Guntur has filed a petition in the high court over the voter list. The petition states that if the election is held on the basis of the old voter list, many new voters will be excluded from the present polls. The High Court will hear the petition on May 27.

Earlier, the SEC has reportedly rejected the transfer of Panchayat Raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and Commissioner Girija Shankar. Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will hold a video conference with IAS and IPS officials on Wednesday.