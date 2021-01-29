Andhra Pradesh: SEC writes to CS barring Praveen Prakash from election duties

Amaravati: The State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Adityanath Das seeking action against Principal secretary (pol) GAD Praveen Prakash as he failed to implement the proceedings of SEC, which has written to the Govt with regard to taking action against some officers earlier who had come under the adverse notice of election commission.

The SEC stated that Principal secretary Praveen Prakash chose not to do so and deliberately has not implemented specific directions of the commission which are of a time bound nature. The officers are allowed to continue and discharge their functions at a critical stage when they should have been kept away. He said that the SEC deems the above as deliberate failure as well as due to intransigent attitude on the part of General Administration (pol) Dept headed by Praveen Prakash. The GAD also seems to be instructed the Collectors and SPs not to participate in the SEC meetings and not to co-operate with the poll process as well.

The SEC said that the commission has come to conclusion that Praveen Prakash's continuance is prejudicial to free and fair relation. Hence the SEC invokes plenary powers under Article 243 read with Article 324 to transfer Praveen Prakash to ensure free and fair elections. He is barred during the the course of elections to have interaction with district collectors and Superintendents of police directly or indirectly deal with matters relating to elections.