Andhra Pradesh: Second phase counsellng into Degree courses will begin from February 4

The online system introduced by the state government for the allotment of seats in degree courses for the first time has become useful for students. In this backdrop, with the completion of the first phase of counseling, the Board of Higher Education will conduct the second installment of counseling from the 4th of this month. With the online system, students have the opportunity to get a seat in the college and course of their choice if they have merit. Reserve groups will not be able to study at leading private colleges in the past if they are not paid enough and now that the seats are being filled as per the reservation, the seats are being allotted to those belonging to the respective categories. Students used to have to move around colleges for admissions in degree courses however, with latest system, they can sit at home or go to the nearest internet center and get seats online at their chosen colleges and courses based on merit.

There are 4,95,956 seats for various courses in a total of 1,301 colleges in the state under 10 universities, public, private aided and private unaided. All the details like courses, facilities, labs, lecturers, NAC recognition in the college are provided district wise on the HTTPS: //OAMDC.APGOVIN website set up for web counseling. Students who reviewed these details were given options according to their preference.

Earlier, counseling was conducted from the 6th to the 21st of last month and 1,95,645 seats were allotted on the 24th. Information was sent to students' phones as to which course they got a seat at in which college. Most of the seats in Chittoor, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts have been filled in early counseling. The second phase will be conducted for those who do not get seats in the first phase and for those who do not get seats in the college and course of their choice.