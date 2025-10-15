Andhra Pradesh Set to Become an Electronics Hub, Says Minister Nara Lokesh

Minister Nara Lokesh has expressed optimism about Andhra Pradesh's potential to become a leading electronics hub, emphasising the significant role of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in this transformation. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he celebrated Google's decision to establish a data centre in Visakhapatnam, noting that such investments are pivotal for the region.

Lokesh highlighted the government's commitment to comprehensive development across 300 acres of land, which has been allocated at a rate of ₹5 lakh per acre. He asserted that Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a centre for technological innovation and business, stating, "Our goal is the same... One capital."

Reflecting on the past, he compared the impact of Microsoft's investments in Hyderabad to what Google’s presence could mean for Visakhapatnam. Lokesh indicated that the state’s "Speed of Doing Business" initiative is attracting various industries, particularly those related to artificial intelligence, and predicted that Google’s involvement could generate over 100,000 jobs.

He shared details of his engagement with Google representatives during their visit in September 2024, as well as subsequent meetings with the company’s leadership in the United States. Lokesh noted that multiple discussions with CM Naidu, Prime Minister Modi, and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have facilitated this substantial investment.

Anticipating further positive news, he announced that November would bring announcements from companies seeking to relocate from Bangalore. Lokesh contrasted Andhra Pradesh’s proactive approach to economic growth with perceptions of stagnation in other states, dubbing their efforts akin to a "double-engine bullet train."

He defended the leasing of land to companies like TCS and Cognizant for a nominal fee, stressing the broader vision is to create 2 million jobs in the region. In his comments, Lokesh urged citizens to recognise the difference between the foresight needed for economic development and a fear-driven mentality that hinders industrial growth.