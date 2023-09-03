Andhra Pradesh: Several injured after two buses collided in Kovvur

A head-on collision between two RTC buses on the outskirts of Dommeru village resulted in 26 people being injured. The accident occurred when a Palle Velugu bus traveling from Rajamahendravaram to Jangareddygudem in Eluru district collided with another bus heading from Kovvur to Eluru. The collision happened as one of the buses attempted to overtake a lorry, causing significant damage to the front parts of both vehicles. Both buses involved in the accident belong to the Kovvur depot.



Out of the injured, 18 individuals with minor injuries received first aid at Kovvuru Government Hospital and were subsequently discharged. Three others are currently receiving treatment at Kovvur Government Hospital. Among the seriously injured are KV Sagar (from Kovvur), V. Mangayamma, M. Sesha Reddy (from Eluru), Rajaiah (from Devarapalli Mandal Yadavolu), CH Ramakrishna (from Bangarampeta), and Tupakula Durga Rao (from Chinturu). Five of the seriously injured individuals were transferred to Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital, and their condition is currently critical.

Fortunately, a motorcyclist who was traveling ahead of the lorry escaped with minor injuries after falling onto the front wheel of one of the buses. However, the motorcycle was severely damaged.

The injured were promptly transported to the hospital under the guidance of Highway Patrol ASI GRK Gangadhar. The depot manager of Kovvur RTC, YVVN Kumar, visited the local government hospital to check on the injured. Nagallapati Srinivas and Varigeti Sudhakar, members of the Hospital Development Committee, provided immediate medical assistance to the injured. Superintendent Saikiran also arrived at the hospital to oversee the provision of medical services. SI B. Durgaprasad spoke to the injured individuals and gathered details about the accident.

Upon learning about the accident, State Home Minister Thaneti Vanitha directed officials to ensure that the injured receive proper medical care. RTC and police officials are investigating the details of the accident. The minister expressed her sorrow over the incident, highlighting that although there were no fatalities, 26 people were injured.