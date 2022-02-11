Andhra Pradesh: Six dead and 19 injured in various road accidents in Kurnool

A total of six people were killed in road accidents at different places in the Kurnool district. Two persons were killed when an RTC bus collided with a Bolero vehicle in Nandikotkur, three persons died when a car hits a parked lorry on the Bangalore Highway and one died when a motorbike collided with a tree in Atmakur.



Going into the details, a bus traveling from Hyderabad to Atmakur collided head-on with a Bolero coming from Guntur selling chilies at Kosigi at Damagatla Cross Road. Another man, along with driver Somireddy in Bolero, died on the spot in the incident. Fifteen passengers on the RTC bus sustained minor injuries. The driver's condition was critical and the injured were rushed to Kurnool Government Hospital for better treatment. Brahmanakotkur police, who reached the spot, said the case has been registered and is being investigated. The dead were identified as belonging to Kosigi.



In another incident, the car collided with a lorry parked on the Ulindakonda-Bangalore National Highway. Three people were killed on the spot and three others were seriously injured in the accident. The car was traveling from Dharmavaram to Kurnool when the accident took place near Saibaba Gudi on the national highway. The dead were identified as belonging to Dharmavaram. Police have registered a case and are investigating the two incidents.

While one more accident was reported in the district where one person was killed when a motorbike collided with a tree in Atmakur. The bike went out of control and hit a tree at an ice factory in the Atmakur suburb. A man from Sripathiraopet was killed in the accident. Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating.