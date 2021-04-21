Andhra Pradesh: six year old boy dies after hanging to a saree swing in West Godavari

The tragic incident took place in Aswaraopeta on when the child who was being fed with food by his mother has hanged to death to a saree swing when mother went out for a while. Going into details, Ravi Kumar, from Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district, has been living on the street behind the Aswarapeta RTC bus stand for some time and working as an assistant manager at a local union bank. He is survived by his wife Nandini and two sons.

On Tuesday afternoon, mother Nandini was feeding rice to the children while her eldest son Saheth (6) was playing with saree clad arts. Sahit, who was playing when his mother went into kitchen to fetch water, Saheths neck suddenly wrapped to saree swing and died due to lack of breathing.

Later, when she came out of the house and saw her son hanging and immediately rushed him to the hospital with the help of locals. Doctors examined him and said he was already dead. Parents and family members mourned over the fact that a child who has been playing for so long had died suddenly.