  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Slight tremors reported in Mundlamur of Prakasam district

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A minor earthquake was reported in Mundlamur of Prakasam district on Sunday morning wherein the ground shook for two seconds leaving people run out of their houses in fear due to the earthquake

A minor earthquake was reported in Mundlamur of Prakasam district on Sunday morning wherein the ground shook for two seconds leaving people run out of their houses in fear due to the earthquake. However, the officials said that there was only a slight tremor and there was no damage. They explained that there is nothing to fear. However, due to the sudden tremors, panic arose among the people.

If this is the case, it is known that earthquakes occur frequently in North India. However, the recent occurrence of earthquakes in Telugu states is a cause for concern.

Recently, earthquakes occurred in Tirupati in April and in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district in March. Earlier, many places of NTR and Palanadu district also experienced earthquakes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X