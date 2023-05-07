Andhra Pradesh: Slight tremors reported in Mundlamur of Prakasam district

A minor earthquake was reported in Mundlamur of Prakasam district on Sunday morning wherein the ground shook for two seconds leaving people run out of their houses in fear due to the earthquake. However, the officials said that there was only a slight tremor and there was no damage. They explained that there is nothing to fear. However, due to the sudden tremors, panic arose among the people.



If this is the case, it is known that earthquakes occur frequently in North India. However, the recent occurrence of earthquakes in Telugu states is a cause for concern.



Recently, earthquakes occurred in Tirupati in April and in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district in March. Earlier, many places of NTR and Palanadu district also experienced earthquakes.