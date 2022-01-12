Andhra Pradesh: Son-in-law attacks his aunt and cut off her ear in Adoni for money

A drunken man attacked his aunt with a knife and cut off her ear and injured his wife in the incident in Adoni of Kurnool on Tuesday. According to One Town CI Chandrasekhar, Madhavi from Marathagiri in the town fell in love with Naresh Kumar from Nizamuddin Colony and got married eight months ago. Her husband, who later became addicted to alcohol, harassed her for money.



Unable to bear it, Madhavi recently left her husband and went to her mother Savitrama. Naresh Kumar who could not digest his wife leaving for his in-law's house, went home and attacked aunt with a knife and cut of her left ear in the incident. He also attacked his estranged wife fled when the neighbors came after hearing the screams of the victims.

According to Madhavi's complaint, One Town police registered a case and arrested the accused. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Madhavi lamented that he was not only blackmailing her and marrying her, but also took Rs 8 lakh and 20 pounds of gold during the wedding and spent for drinking and now harassing her again for money.