Andhra Pradesh: SSC marks lists to be dispatched from today

Guntur: The SSC Board will dispatch the Public Examination marks lists of the students qualified in April, Advanced Supplementary Exams held in July this year from Monday. Printing of SSC Public Examinations marks list and verification of marks list process were already completed. The officials made arrangements to dispatch the marks lists to one district every day from Monday.

According to official sources, over six lakh students have attended the SSC Public Exams. The government abolished the examination fees for the failed candidates and conducted the ASE and given classes with regular students.

Taking this into consideration, the government has released short marks memos of the students who passed the SSC Public Examinations in April and ASE for admission into the intermediate and other courses. After completion of marks list preparation and verification, they are dispatching the marks lists to all the districts.

The students, who passed SSC Public Exams in April, ASE, may take their marks list from the schools within four days. Director of government exams D Devanand Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the dispatch of marks lists.