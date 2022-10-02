Andhra Pradesh state bags several Swachh Sarvekshan Awards

Andhra Pradesh state has once again secured several awards at the national level As part of the 'Swachh Amrita Mahotsav', AP received 11 'Swachh Sarvekshana' awards and the State Municipal and Urban Development Minister Adimulupu Suresh received the award from President of India Draupadi Murmu.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the awards were won with the efforts of the local administration, officials and all the systems under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Going by the awards, Tirupati Municipal Corporation got the first rank under 'Safai Mitra' Municipal Corporation, Vijayawada bagged 'Clean Municipality' award, Visakhapatnam won the 'Clean Big City' award Pulivendula got the 'Best Innovation' award and Punganur got the 'Best Citizen Feed Back' award respectively.



on the other hand, Visakhapatnam received another award as 'Top Impact Creator', and Srikakulam Municipality received two awards. Also, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Vijayawada have received 'Five Star City' awards as 'Garbage Free City.

Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Vijayawada are the three cities that stood in the Top 10' cities of the country. Minister Adimulapu Suresh explained that Kurnool, Tirupati, Nellore, Kadapa, Rajahmundry, GVMC, and MVMC are included in this list. of top 100 cities. The Centre has given awards under 'Best Practices' based on the decisions taken by the state government in the last three years as part of Clean AP.