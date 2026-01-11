Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025 Notification Released

Andhra University (AU) has announced the notification for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2025, a crucial examination mandated by the state government for aspiring assistant professors and lecturers in degree colleges across Andhra Pradesh. This year, AU will again oversee the administration of AP SET, which will encompass a total of 30 subjects.

Interested candidates are advised that the application process is now open, having begun recently. To be eligible for the AP SET 2025, applicants must hold a master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. There is no upper age limit, allowing individuals of any age to participate in the examination.

The AP SET comprises two papers: the General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude (Paper 1), which is mandatory for all candidates, and Paper 2, which will cover subjects including Anthropology, History, Chemical Sciences, Commerce, Computer Science and Applications, Economics, Education, English, Earth-Atmospheric-Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Environmental Science, Geography, Hindi, Journalism and Mass Communications, Law, Life Sciences, Library and Information Science, Management, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Physical Education, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Public Administration, Sanskrit, Sociology, Social Work, Telugu, Urdu, and Visual Arts.

Eligible candidates must submit their applications online by February 9, 2026. The written examination is scheduled for March 28 and 29, and will take place at various centres throughout the state. Successful candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks will have lifetime validity for their scores.

The examination registration fees are as follows: Rs. 1600 for general candidates, Rs. 1300 for BC and EWS candidates, and Rs. 900 for SC, ST, and PWD candidates.