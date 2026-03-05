Nitish Kumar Announces Rajya Sabha Nomination, Signals Possible Exit As Bihar CM

He thanks voters for decades of support and promises continued commitment to Bihar, even as political speculation rises over his successor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he will contest for a Rajya Sabha seat, just four months after taking oath for a record 10th term as the state’s Chief Minister. In a message to the people of Bihar, he expressed gratitude for their unwavering support over more than two decades, which he says has enabled him to serve the state with dedication.

Reflecting on his long political journey, Nitish Kumar said he has always aspired to serve in all legislative bodies, including both Houses of the Bihar legislature and both Houses of Parliament. He assured voters that his commitment to Bihar’s development will remain steadfast and that he will continue to support the new state government with guidance and cooperation.

If elected, Nitish Kumar will achieve the rare distinction of having served in all four legislative forums: the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Bihar Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. JD(U) sources indicate that he is expected to remain Chief Minister at least until the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16, 2026, but political speculation is already mounting about his possible successor.