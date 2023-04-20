Andhra Pradesh: Student attacks his classmate with knife in East Godavari district

An atrocity took place in Rajanagaram High School of East Godavari district where a ninth standard student was stabbed by another student. It is reported that the incident took place in the examination center in the presence of the teachers.



The seriously injured student was taken to the hospital by the teachers. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

It seems that the student who committed the attack is currently absconding. After receiving the information, the police went to the school and are collecting details. The reasons for the clash between the two students are being investigated.

On the other hand, doctors revealed that the health condition of the injured student is stable and there is no danger to life.