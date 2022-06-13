Andhra Pradesh: TDP condemns the attack on Dhulipalla Narendra's car in Guntur

The attack on the car of Telugu Desam Party Ponnur constituency in-charge and former MLA Narendra Dhulipalla in Anumarlapudi in Guntur district has led to tensions. Narendra's car windows were smashed in the attack.

Narendra went to inspect the area following allegations that mud was being excavated in the Anumarlapudi pond. He was stopped by protestors during the process.

This created an atmosphere of conflict between the two groups and chanted slogans against. However, Narendra was outraged when the protestors blocked him.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party has strongly condemned the attack on Narendra's car and alleged that the YSRCP cadre has attacked the Dhulipalla Narendra's car.