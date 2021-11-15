Andhra Pradesh: TDP has already lost the elections, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that elections are being held in 12 municipalities and one corporation in the state. Speaking to the media on Monday at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, he said that Telugu Desam Party has already lost the elections.

He said that the people are reaping welfare benefits as soon as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the chief minister. He opined that no matter what the election, the people are going to support the rule of CM Jagan. "YSRCP has never resorted to cunning politics; people are appreciating the performance of our government," said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that TDP leaders were caught red-handed distributing money to voters and opined that rowdy sheeters were placed as party agents. He said people doesn't believe Chandrababu Naidu's lies and asserted that YSRCP is confident of victory in the Kuppam. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that people will respect leaders who do good and the verdict given by the people in successive elections is proof of that.

On the other hand, YSRCP has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against the TDP irregularities. MLC Leyla Appireddy and Narayana Murthy complained to SEC Nilam Sawhney, Leyla Appireddy was incensed that the TDP had opened the door for conspiracies in the municipal and ZP by-elections. "Chandrababu is degrading political values and TDP leaders Amarnath Reddy and Pulivarthi Nani are committing atrocities in Kuppam," Appireddy said.