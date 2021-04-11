Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Devineni Uma booked for allegedly circulating forged videos

The CID has registered a case against TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. He was charged under sections 464, 465, 468, 471 and 505 of the IPC for alleged forgery of electronic documents. "Devineni Umamaheswara Rao held a press conference in Tirupati on the 7th of this month and released a forgery video which shows that Jagan had commented against Tirupati.



YSRCP Legal Cell Kurnool district president Narayana Reddy complained that legal action should be taken against Devineni for displaying this forgery and morphed video with the intention of misleading the people in the wake of the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

He along with others lodged a complaint with DSP Ravi Kumar at the Kurnool CID regional office on Saturday. Based on this, the case was registered, said CID department head PV Sunil Kumar. The complainant allegedly provided video clips of the incident.



