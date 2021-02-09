Andhra Pradesh: TDP state president Atchennaidu released from jail after granted bail

Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchennaidu, who was arrested on charges of threatening a sarpanch candidate in a panchayat election, has been released from jail today. He was emotional when he was released from Srikakulam District jail after the court granted him bail. Atchennaidu said he has been booked in an unrelated case and suggested to give priority to the system over individuals.

Srikakulam District Sompeta Additional District Court granted bail with a surety of Rs 50,000. Police have arrested 22 people, including Atchennaidu in connection with clashes between the ruling YSRCP and TDP followers and registered cases under various sections.

Atchennaidu was later produced in the Kotabommali Sessions Court and remanded till February 15. Atchennaidu was shifted to the district jail at Ampolu near Srikakulam. Atchennaidu's lawyer then filed a bail petition in the Sompeta court. The trial court granted bail to Atchennaidu and 22 others with a surety of Rs 50,000 each.