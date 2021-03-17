Andhra Pradesh: Teacher MLC vote counting begins in the state

The counting of votes for the elections held for two Teachers' MLC seats in East Godavari and West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur districts on the 14th of this month has begun on Wednesday morning.

The counting has started at 8 a.m. The twin Godavari district votes will be counted at JNTU College, Kakinada and the votes of the Krishna-Guntur teachers' MLCs will be counted at Guntur AC College. A total of 14 tables were set up for election counting.

There are 19 candidates in the fray and the main contest is between five. Authorities set up 14 tables for the counting of votes. The staff were deployed in three shifts, with candidates with the preference vote has the best chance of winning.

Meanwhile, 12554 teachers casted their vote out of 13575 votes with 92.95 per cent polling. The results are likely to out by the end of the day and the parties have geared up for the counting.