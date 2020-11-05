Andhra Pradesh: Tension erupts at Mandadam as police vacates farmers camps amid cabinet meeting

In the wake of Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting, police have been deployed in large numbers in Amaravati area. The police have directed the shop owners to close in Mandadam. On the other hand, the police have evacuated the farmers who are holding protests. In this backdrop, there has been an altercation between police and farmers who argued with the police for vacating them from the spot and allowing the three capital farmers protests. The police have ordered the farmers of Amaravati not to stay in camp until Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy leaves the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Amaravati farmers said the camp would not be vacated under any circumstances and farmers were flocking to the Mandadam camp from all the villages. The 24-hour strike began at the Mandadam camp under the auspices of the JAC.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy begun. The Cabinet will discuss 30 issues and approve 'Jagananna Chedhodu' scheme for small traders. Apart from discussing the land reserve in the state, the Cabinet will also approve the allotment of 80 acres for setting up a medical college at Gajularega in Vizianagaram district. The Cabinet will approve the allotment of 35 acres of land to Paderu Medical College and discuss over Machilipatnam Port DPR. The Cabinet will decide on the dates of the sessions of the Legislative Assembly to be held.