Andhra Pradesh: Tension triggers at Nandigama over removal of idols

The tension triggered over the alleged removal of idols from the Gandhi Centre in Nandigama of NTR district on Wednesday midnight. Former MLA Tangirala Soumya intervened and halted the removal of idols after receiving information that municipal staff was involved in the process. However, municipal officials claimed that they were only following court orders to remove the idols. Soumya and TDP leaders attempted to submit a petition to the Municipal Commissioner but were prevented by the police from doing so.



TDP leaders expressed their anger, and alleged that YSRCP leaders present at the scene made provocative comments towards the TDP leaders. This led to a heated argument between the two groups, resulting in a physical altercation. Former MLA Soumya and TDP leaders staged a protest on the road in the middle of the night, demanding action against the YCP workers. The protest came to a halt when the police assured them that a case would be registered.

Meanwhile, TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma attempted to travel to Nandigama on Thursday morning but was stopped by the police. He has been placed under house arrest and is not allowed to leave his residence.



