Live
- Apple iPhone 15 series features leak online; What we expect
- People of Telangana want KCR as CM once again-Harish Rao
- MLAs appeal to CM to give permission for pending projects before BBMP elections
- Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows
- Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'
- Banks facing structural issues: Fitch Ratings
- Hyderabad 2nd most expensive housing market in India
- Youth sentenced to 16 days imprisonment for misbehaving with woman
- TN to set up zero liquid discharge facilities in textile clusters to prevent pollution
- People express their grievances during Jana Vani
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Tension triggers at Nandigama over removal of idols
The tension triggered over the alleged removal of idols from the Gandhi Centre in Nandigama of NTR district on Wednesday midnight
The tension triggered over the alleged removal of idols from the Gandhi Centre in Nandigama of NTR district on Wednesday midnight. Former MLA Tangirala Soumya intervened and halted the removal of idols after receiving information that municipal staff was involved in the process. However, municipal officials claimed that they were only following court orders to remove the idols. Soumya and TDP leaders attempted to submit a petition to the Municipal Commissioner but were prevented by the police from doing so.
TDP leaders expressed their anger, and alleged that YSRCP leaders present at the scene made provocative comments towards the TDP leaders. This led to a heated argument between the two groups, resulting in a physical altercation. Former MLA Soumya and TDP leaders staged a protest on the road in the middle of the night, demanding action against the YCP workers. The protest came to a halt when the police assured them that a case would be registered.
Meanwhile, TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma attempted to travel to Nandigama on Thursday morning but was stopped by the police. He has been placed under house arrest and is not allowed to leave his residence.