Andhra Pradesh: There is no shortage of fertilisers in the state, says Kurasala Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had reviewed the agricultural infrastructure. Speaking at a media conference on Friday, he said the CM had issued several directives on strengthening Rythu Bharosa Kendras.



The minister was incensed that a section of media were spreading false propaganda on the performance of the government.



He said the setting up of Rythu Bharosa Kendras were being lauded across the country which have been set up to deter brokers. Providing quality seeds and fertilizers is the primary goal, he said.



The minister made it clear that there was no shortage of fertilizer anywhere in the state. Every Rythu Bharosa Kendra will be a sub-dealer for providing the fertilisers. "We are working in all possible ways to support the farmers," Kannababu asserted.