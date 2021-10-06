Andhra Pradesh: Thirteen bullets found in a woman's bag at Visakhapatnam Airport

In a shocking incident, thirteen bullets were found in an old woman's bag at Visakhapatnam airport. The bullets were found in the bag of Tripurani Sujatha, 70, of Visakhapatnam in the airport.



The police have said they had found the bullets from the woman's possession when her bag was scanned after she arrived at the airport on Tuesday evening to fly to Hyderabad. She was taken to the airport police station and questioned by ACP Sripada Rao and CI Umakant.

Meanwhile, she said that she had packed her belongings in the old house and left for Hyderabad with some clothes in an old bag. She said that in the past her uncle used to go hunting and these bullets would be of his and opined that she did not know there were bullets in the bag until the officials scanned her bag.

She has two daughters and a son. The police who registered the case are investigating whether the woman Sujatha is telling the truth.