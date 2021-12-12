Andhra Pradesh: Three accused in the Skill Development case were remanded

The ACB court has remanded three accused in a skill development case for two weeks. The accused Soumyadri, Mukesh, and Vikas were shifted to Machilipatnam for covid examinations and will be shifted to Vijayawada district Jail later.



Meanwhile, the CID officials continued their probe into a scam in the Skill Development Corporation for the second day in a row. It is learned that key documents were seized after examining the records of shell companies in Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi.



Ganta Subbarao, then MD and CEO of Skill Development Corporation, along with Director K Laxminarayana and 26 others were booked in the CID FIR in the case. The CID has intensified its investigation to gather more key evidence.



The CID found that Rs 241 crore had been transferred to various shell companies and false invoices were found to have been generated by seven shell companies. The CID also found that Rs. 371 crores had been deposited in the design tech account before the skill development companies started and fraud of Rs. 241 crore out of Rs. 371 crore was found in the 2017-18 financial year. The CID found that several key documents.