Andhra Pradesh: Three-day Shakambari Utsavam to begin tomorrow

The Shakambari festival is all set to start tomorrow and held for three days at Indrakiladri temple in Vijayawada. On this occasion, the executive officer of the temple Bhramaramba said that all arrangements have been made for the Sakambari festival which will be held till 13th of this month.



She explained that the temple will be decorated with 12 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables during the festival. The temple authorities estimate that around one lakh devotees will come this season. It has been revealed that on the beginning of the Sakambari festival, pujas like Vigneswara Puja, Rutvik Varuna, Punyavachanam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Vastu Homam and installation of Kalash will be performed.

Temple Pandit Siva Prasad Sharma said that by worshiping Shakambari, devotees believe that natural calamities will be avoided and abundant rains occur.