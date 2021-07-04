Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and two injured in as a car collides with culvert in West Godavari

A fatal road accident took place in West Godavari district on Sunday morning leaving three people dead and two others seriously injured. The accident took place at Badampudi in Unguturu mandal. The injured were rushed to Tanuku Government Hospital for treatment. The car was heading towards Eluru from Thadepalligudem when it came to a halt at the Badampudi National Highway and collided with an adjacent culvert.



The driver of the vehicle and another person sitting next to him died on the spot. Three people sitting in the back of the car were seriously injured. Meanwhile, a man named Kanna died on the way to the hospital. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The injured were rushed to Tanuku Hospital for treatment. The police identified the dead as belonging to Malkajgiri area of ​​Hyderabad. The police who registered the case are collecting the details.



The bodies were recovered and taken to a hospital for postmortem. Speeding and drowsiness are thought to be the cause of the accident. People in the car said they were going from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada. While the two are currently being treated at the hospital whose condition is also reported to be critical.