Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as a Tipper lorry rams into a temple in Kakinada

A road accident took place in Kakinada district where a tipper lorry rammed into a temple near A. Kottapalli in Tondangi mandal resulting in the death of driver of the tipper, the cleaner and a person sleeping in the temple.



A lorry carrying gravel is going from Annavaram towards Ontimamidi hit the water tank and rammed into the Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Newsnearby temple. In this accident, the lorry driver Dhoti Shekhar (28), cleaner Konuru Nagendra (23) and local resident Somu Lakshmana Rao (48) who was sleeping in the temple died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and collected evidence besides shifting the dead bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem.



In another road accident took place in Dhagepalli of Palnadu district, a private travel bus hit the parked lorry leaving one die on the spot and six others seriously injured. The injured were shifted to Gurajala Hospital. The accident happened while the bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Kandukur.