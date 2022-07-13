Andhra Pradesh: Three dead bodies found at Guvvalacheruvu ghat road in Kadapa

The police found three dead bodies on Guvvalacheruvu Ghat Road, a suburb of the city. The dead bodies of an unidentified woman and two men were found at the fifth turn of Ghat Road. Suspecting that there is another dead body in the pond, the police started searching.



However, the three dead bodies are also unrecognisable. Police suspect that they might have died a week ago and investigating whether it is a murder or the suicide.

The police are inquiring from the point of view of whether they took their own lives and collecting information from locals. The full details of this incident are yet to be known.