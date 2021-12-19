Andhra Pradesh: Three drowned to death in Swarnamukhi river in Chittoor

The tragic incident took place in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh where three students drowned in Swarnamukhi river near GVPalem in Renigunta mandal of the district. All four were washed away in the river. One was rescued by locals. Going into details, on Sunday morning four students went for a swim in the river. Among them were Ganesh (15), Yugandhar (14) and Dhoni (16) from GVPalem SC Colonybwho died while Likhit Sai was rescued by locals fishing there.



Renigunta police and rescue personnel reached the spot and examined the incident. The swimmers, with the help of locals, are searching for stranded students.

However, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, who came to know about the incident of students being lost in the Swarnamukhi river, asked the authorities about the incident and got the details and ordered for measures. The deceased Dhoni was studying in the first year of Renigunta Srinivasa Junior College while Ganesh is studying in ZP High School at Papanaidupet.