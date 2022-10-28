Andhra Pradesh: Three electrocuted to death in YSR Kadapa district

In a tragic incident took place in Chiyyapadu village of Chapadu mandal in the YSR Kadapa ldistrict, three farmers died due to electric shock while spraying pesticides in the field. First, a farmer got an electric shock while spraying and later two others who went to save him were electrocuted and died on the spot.



With the death of three people, there was sadness in the village. The police reached the spot and conducted inquiry.



He explained that a case has been registered and investigation is being carried out. The bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortem.