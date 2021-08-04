Andhra Pradesh: Three employees of financial dept. suspended for allegedly leaking the information

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday issued sensational orders suspending three employees for allegedly leaking key details related to the finance ministry. Two of them are Section Officers and one is an Assistant Secretary. The government thinks that important information related to the financial condition of the state of Andhra Pradesh is being leaked. Srinibabu, K. Varaprasad, and Assistant Secretary Nagulapati Venkateshwarlu have been suspended. The government has issued clear instructions to them not to leave the headquarters without the permission of the government.



However, in the last few days, the leaders of the opposition parties have been sharply critical of the economic situation in Andhra Pradesh. The government is on fire, showing evidence of debt. Leading opposition TDP leaders have accused government officials of embezzling funds of Rs. 41,000 crore. However, the Andhra Pradesh government has strongly condemned the allegations. Government officials said they are indebted to help the people during the crisis.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government has incurred over Rs 4,000 crore in debt this year, the Finance Ministry said in Parliament. In a written reply to a question posed by TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar in the Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Pankaj Chowdhury said the state government had a deficit of Rs 54,369.18 crore for the 2020-21 financial year. He said as per the approval of the 15th Finance Commission, the government was allowed to take debts.