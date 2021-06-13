Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family dies of coronavirus in last twenty days in Amalapuram

In a tragic incident three of a family died of coronavirus in a span of twenty days in Amalapuram. Earlier, son died of covid 2p days back and later another son on Friday followed by mother, which has caused a stir in the family. Going into details, Puppala Venkateswara Rao, who runs a pan shop in the local market, underwent bypass surgery six months ago and is resting at home. Theirs is a joint family. His eldest son Swaminaidu died with Corona 20 days ago in their family.

Later, his wife Nagmani and second son Verriyanaidu fell ill with corona and were being treated at a local hospital. They both died on Friday. Others in the families of the two deceased are suffering from coronavirus. With this Venkateswara Rao is mourning over the death of wife and two sons.

The coronavirus continues in Andhra Pradesh where 6952 new corona cases were registered in the state in Saturday and 58 people died. The number of corona positive cases in AP has reached 18,03,074. So far 11,882 people have died with corona in the state and number of people recovering from the corona has reached 16,99,775. There are currently 91,417 corona active cases in the AP. The highest death toll was reported in Prakasam district with 11 fatalities followed 9 in Chittoor district, six in East Godavari district and five each in Anantapur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts respectively.