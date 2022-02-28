Andhra Pradesh: Three students who went missing found dead in Musi Vagu in Prakasam

The tragic incident took place in M. Nidamanur of Tangutur mandal in Prakasam district where three students who went missing on Sunday had found dead on Monday morning. Their bodies were found in the Musi Vagu at Podavaripalem near Ponduru. The deceased have been identified as Vasu (15), Jagan (12) and Mahesh (13).



Going into details, three students are studying in Zilla Parishad High School in Nidamanur. They were at home till noon on Sunday and later they went to Musi Vagu near Podavaripalem in Ponduru panchayat to play cricket at 3 pm. The three students then proceeded for swimming in the vagu, however, the farmers there have sent them back.

Meanwhile, the parents were worried as the students had not returned home in the evening and searched across the village. As they were noticed that the students had went to the Musi vagu and searched there. The police who received the information plunged into action with special forces. The whereabouts of the students could not be ascertained on Sunday night, however the bodies were found today morning.