Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati woman gets husband married to his ex-lover

The incident in which a woman got married her husband to another girl has become a topic of discussion in Tirupati district's Dakkili mandal. Going into the details, a young man from Ambedkar Nagar studied till his degree and started making videos on Tik Tok while staying at home during the lockdown.

Against this backdrop, he came in contact with a young lady from Visakhapatnam, which led to love and both of them have been dating for years. However, they parted their ways.

Later, he met another girl from Kadapa on Tiktok and got married to her as the elders were convinced. After some years, the boy's first girlfriend, a girl from Visakhapatnam, came in contact with him.

Upon knowing that he was already married, she spoke to the young man's wife and told her that she loved him. She put a proposal before her saying that they three could be together. The woman wife was confused at first finally agreed. With this, she married her husband to her former lover.