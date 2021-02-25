Andhra Pradesh to bring all schools under CBSE

Amaravati: The AP government will implement the CBSE system for Classes 1 to VII from 2021–22 academic year and will be gradually implemented for higher classes in the subsequent years. All the students from Class 1 to 10 will be covered under the CBSE system by 2024.

This was stated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting held at his camp office on Wednesday. He directed the officials to see that the works on Mana Badi- Nadu Nedu should be completed by March-end. He emphasised that schools should be colourful with good designs and interiors. He examined the photos of the schools which are revamped with new infrastructure facilities as part of the Nadu Nedu programme. He said the seating arrangement should be comfortable and priority should be given to quality without any compromise. Jagan said care should be taken in choosing tables with correct height and directed the officials to work with commitment towards achieving targeted goals. The Chief Minister directed the officials to construct buildings for 390 schools which do not have concrete buildings across the state. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 27,000 ayahs were recruited, and the training sessions would start in first week of March for them. They said steps are being taken to supply required materials to keep the toilets clean. They said mapping of mothers, education secretaries and volunteers regarding the attendance of students was underway and it would be completed by March 15. The Chief Minister directed the officials to add English- Telugu dictionary in Vidya Kanuka kit and said the quality of dictionaries and textbooks should be good. He said the teachers should also be provided with dictionaries. He said Anganwadi teachers should be given training on how to teach children and directed the officials to conduct online tests every two months on their learning.