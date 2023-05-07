Andhra Pradesh to receive moderate rains for three days due to surface circulation formed

Live
A surface circulation has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, the Meteorological Department said adding that it is likely to turn into a low pressure and then become a cyclone.
A surface circulation has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, the Meteorological Department said adding that it is likely to turn into a low pressure and then become a cyclone. Later, it will move south-east and become a cyclone on the 9th and there are high chances of northward movement towards Myanmar, said officials of the Meteorological Department.
Therefore, it is said that the impact of the storm may not be much on the state. As long as there is low pressure and air, little rain is expected. Meanwhile, a surface circulation has also formed in south-west Bay of Bengal off the coast of Tamil Nadu. As a result of this, light to moderate rains will occur in the state for 2-3 days,
On the other hand, rain occurred in many parts of the state on Saturday with 7.8 cm of rainfall recorded in Addatigala of Alluri Seetharamaraju district, 6.4 cm of rain fell in Meliyaputti of Srikakulam district, 5.9 in Chatrai of Eluru district, 5 in Lowa of Bapatla district and 4.6 cm in Kollur.