Andhra Pradesh to showcase its resources at Davos

Visakhapatnam: Minister for industries, infrastructure, investment and IT Gudivada Amarnath said the World Economic Forum in Davos would be a great platform to showcase the resources in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the minister said he was participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos and Andhra Pradesh will represent 10 sectors in the forum.

More than 2,800 dignitaries are expected to attend the Davos summit, the minister said. Further he mentioned that a pavilion would be set up for the state resources. The minister stated that the promotion of IT in Visakhapatnam, among others, would be highlighted in Davos.

Steps are being taken to develop Visakhapatnam in the state and the AP government has decided to promote start-up ideas in engineering colleges across the state, the minister stated.

Also, Amarnath assured that the state government would extend support to the investors in the state.

Further, the IT minister revealed that the number of IT employees has increased to 20,000 in the past three years. "Let us make Visakhapatnam an IT hub of the state," he added.

He made it clear that the HSBC Company in Visakhapatnam had moved out as a cost-cutting measure.

The minister explained that discussions are underway to hand over the lands and buildings belonging to VMRDA to set up a few incubation centres in AP.

Talking about industrial accidents, Amarnath said, "We are taking concrete steps to reduce the risks in industries."

The minister said there were six airports in Andhra Pradesh and the state is moving towards development by utilising the coastal area from Srikakulam to Nellore.

Speaking about the TDP chief N Chandrababu, the IT minister alleged that Naidu utilised trips to Davos to convert his black money into white money.