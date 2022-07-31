Andhra Pradesh tops in Utilisation of Agriculture Infrastructure funds

Andhra Pradesh ranks first in utilisation of agricultural infrastructure funds (Agri Infra Fund). It has emerged as the best state by laying great emphasis on infrastructure development at the farm gate. Union Agriculture and Family Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar presented the award for the best state in the country in utilisation of Agri Funds in the financial year 2021-22 to B. Srinivasa Rao, CEO of State Rythu Bazars at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday.



Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that many states are lagging behind in the utilisation of Agri-Infra Funds, but Andhra Pradesh has taken the top position by utilizing these funds and providing large-scale infrastructure at the village level.

With the aim of doubling farmers' income, the state government is providing large-scale infrastructure at the farm through multi-sponsored centres. PACS has set up 4,277 godowns – drying platforms at RBK level, 60 buffer godowns for AP Civil Supplies Corporation, 830 cleaners for primary processing, 4,277 drying platforms, 2,977 dryers, 101 yellow polishers. The government has provided infrastructure to 945 collection centers, 344 cold rooms, 10,678 assaying equipments, 10,678 procurement centers in addition to RBKs for horticultural produce

It has prepared plans for the construction of 39,403 types of infrastructure with Rs.2,706 crores. In the first tranche, Rs.1,584.6 crore has been sanctioned under the Agri Infra Fund for the construction of 10,677 infrastructure facilities under 1,305 PACS. These works are going on actively.