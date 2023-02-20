Andhra Pradesh tops the country in providing telemedicine services

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy government's aim is to provide quality medical services to those who are in emergency situations even in remote villages of the state. For this telemedicine system has been strengthened, which provides specialist medical services through telemedicine. With the measures of Andhra Pradesh government, the state has created a record in telemedicine services.



It has become the leader in the country. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that Andhra Pradesh is at the top in the country in terms of telemedicine services. "By the end of January this year, telemedicine services were provided to 6.03 crore patients across the country, and 1.86 crore patients were provided with telemedicine services in Andhra Pradesh alone," the ministry said in Parliament recently.

This means that 30.84 percent of the telemedicine services provided in the entire country are provided in AP. It said that 86.69 lakh people were served in West Bengal and 67.22 lakh people in Tamil Nadu.