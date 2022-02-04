Andhra Pradesh tops the list in Covid vaccination, centre reveals in the economic survey

The economic survey released by the Centre states that Andhra Pradesh state has been topped the list in Covid vaccination. As of December 31, last year, 75.7 percent of AP had completed two doses of vaccination. It also revealed that the first dose of vaccination was completed above the target (100.4 percent) in AP. Thus, it is ranked at the top in the country. Meanwhile, in Telangana, 68.7 percent of people have completed two doses, according to the center in an economic survey while 48.3 percent of the country's population took two doses.

On the other hand, the state government is setting up better infrastructure, oxygen plants, beds, and labs in all government institutions to protect the people from covid. In 2019 there is no single virology lab in the state, but now the YS Jagan government has set up 14 virology labs in 13 districts at Rs 45 crore.

The RT-PCR procedure provides corona diagnostic tests to a record 90 percent of the population in the AP in a way that no other state in the country has done. Also, the government has set up 143 oxygen plants, covid care centers are being set up in all constituencies to protect the people.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,605 fresh cases taking the total tally to 22,93,171 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, ten deaths were reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the toll to 14641. On the other hand, as many as 11,729 new patients were cured in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,85,042 and there are currently 93,488 active cases.