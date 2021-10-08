Andhra Pradesh: 'Trishul' tain operated successful from the Vijayawada to Duvvada

The first ever in the history of the South Central Railway, the 'Trishul' train was successfully operated from Vijayawada Division in Andhra Pradesh. The three goods trains were combined into a single train with a total of 176 wagons and named as the 'Trishul'. The train was operated from Vijayawada on Thursday to Duvvada, the last station of the South Central Railway. The 'Trishul' train travelled at an average speed of 50 kilometers per hour.



Officials said the trishul train would be very useful for providing faster services to customers, transporting empty wagons to the loading point in less time and transporting goods in high demand.

South Central Railway GM Gajanan Mallya specially congratulated the Vijayawada Railway Division officials and staff for their hard work in managing the Trishul train.