Andhra Pradesh: TSRTC bus escapes major accident after it hits wall in Srisailam

An TSRTC bus narrowly escapes danger after an accident near Srisailam. A bus going from Srisailam to Mahabubnagar hit a wall at the ghat near Srisailam Dam and went out of control near the turn. A big accident was averted when the bus stopped by touching the iron nails on the wall. With this, the passengers hurriedly got down, however, no casualties were reported in the accident.



It seems that the bus hit the guard wall on the ghat road as the driver could not control the speed. Even though the protective wall was destroyed in the accident, the bus stopped there without falling into the valley due to the presence of an iron barricade. There were 30 passengers in it at the time of the accident who breathed a sigh of relief that they were out of danger.

It is learned that there would be a great danger if there were no iron barricades. The officials have started an investigation into the accident.