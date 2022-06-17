Andhra Pradesh: TTD performs special Pujas for wedding cards under Kalyanamastu scheme

Special pujas were organised for the printed wedding cards for the 7th installment of Kalyanamastu free mass weddings to be held on August 7 in 26 district centre's in Andhra Pradesh. The magazines printed under the auspices of the TTD were first worshiped at the temple of Sri Bedi Anjaneyaswamy and from there in a procession of Mangalvaidyas to the Srivari temple and placed at the feet of Srivari.



Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said that couples getting married in Kalyanamastu should register their names from July 1. He said that a welfare program will be organised in the selected area in the district centers, for which wedding dresses, books will be provided and a wedding dinner will be organised. He explained that they had resumed the welfare program ten years later.

EO said it will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh first and then in other states. TTD Agama Advisor Sri Vedantham Vishnubhattacharya, who later prepared the Muhurta magazine, was honoured with a shawl at the the Temple.